23 People Kidnapped by Gunmen from Mexican Rehabilitation Clinic, Say Officials
Witnesses said the large group of gunmen arrived at the rehab clinic in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato, in several vehicles on Wednesday and stormed the facility.
Representative Image
Irapuato: Gunmen kidnapped 23 people from a rehabilitation clinic for drug addicts in central Mexico, later freeing 13 of them, some with injuries, officials said Thursday.
Witnesses said the large group of gunmen arrived at the rehab clinic in Irapuato, in the state of Guanajuato, in several vehicles on Wednesday and stormed the facility.
"We have the names of 23 (victims), of whom 13 have since reappeared and 10 are still missing," Guanajuato prosecutor Carlos Zamarripa told journalists.
"Some of them are injured and have, understandably, been very reluctant to talk about what happened." Guanajuato, an industrial and tourism hub, has been increasingly hit by the violent crime sweeping much of Mexico.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been struggling to rein in the violence, largely blamed on Mexico's powerful drug cartels.
His government has suffered a string of bad news on the security front recently, including the massacre of nine women and children from a US-Mexican Mormon community and a botched attempt to arrest the son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emma Stone, Boyfriend Dave McCarry are Engaged
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- ‘Why Traffic Jams?’: Twitter Comes to a Halt after BJP MP Denies Automobile Slowdown
- Uber Apologises for Viral Photo of Separate Bathrooms for Employees and Drivers in US Office
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game