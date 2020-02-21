English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

24 Decomposed Bodies Found in House After Police Bust Criminal Gang in Mexico

Picture for representation.

Some of the bodies found had been dismembered and buried in the patio of the house, which was under construction.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 21, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
Mexico City: Prosecutors in western Mexico said Thursday that the arrest of a criminal gang led to the discovery of a house that had been used to dispose of 24 bodies.

Prosecutors in Michoacn state said decomposed bodies were found in the house in Coeneo, a township west of the Michoacn state capital of Morelia.

The dead included five women and 19 men, whose ages ranged from about 20 to about 40. Many had either had their throats slashed or been decapitated.

Experts estimated the victims had been killed between four and six months ago.

