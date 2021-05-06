25 Killed in Shooting During Anti-drug Operation in Rio de Janeiro Favela: Report

A massive police operation against drug traffickers in a Rio de Janeiro favela Thursday left at least 24 suspects and a policeman dead, Brazilian media reports said.

At least two people were wounded when the subway car they were riding in was apparently caught in the crossfire during the early-morning sting on drug traffickers accused of recruiting minors in the impoverished neighborhood of Jacarezinho, on Rio’s north side, news site G1 reported, citing the police.

