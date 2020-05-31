25-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Recovers from Coronavirus in Nepal

A 25-year-old pregnant woman, admitted at a health care facility after being tested coronavirus positive, has recovered and discharged from the hospital, Nepal's health ministry said on Sunday.

The five-month pregnant woman, who was undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur-based special COVID-19 Hospital, tested negative on RT-PCR testing, the Himalayan Times reported, citing the ministry.

Following the negative test results, the woman was allowed to return home owing to complete recovery from the respiratory infection, it said.

She was discharged after five days of hospital-stay.

The woman - a native of Hetauda sub-metropolitan City, Makwanpur - has been asked to remain in home quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Nepal reported 166 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,567, with eight deaths.