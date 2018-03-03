English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- LEADING
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- LEADING
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- TRAILING
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- TRAILING
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- TRAILING
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- TRAILING
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- LEADING
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- TRAILING
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- TRAILING
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- TRAILING
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- TRAILING
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- LEADING
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- LEADING
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- LEADING
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- TRAILING
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LEADING
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- LEADING
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
2,600 Members Of Public Will Get To Attend Prince Harry And Meghan's Wedding
The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.
(Photo: Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017/ Reuters)
London: Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, will open up the grounds of Windsor Castle for their May wedding to 2,640 people from all walks of life to help them celebrate their big day, Kensington Palace said on Friday.
The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.
The number does not include those invited to the ceremony at the castle's St. George's Chapel, which seats about 800.
"Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too," the palace said in a statement. "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."
About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local schoolchildren, residents of Windsor and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.
Harry and Markle, an American actress, will marry at noon in St. George's Chapel, the 15th- century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions.
The couple have said they were "hugely grateful" for the many good wishes they have received and that they wanted to have the public join in to enjoy their special day.
Also Watch
The guests, who will come from across the United Kingdom, will be able to watch the bride and groom arrive and be in a prime location to see their carriage procession after the May 19 ceremony.
The number does not include those invited to the ceremony at the castle's St. George's Chapel, which seats about 800.
"Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too," the palace said in a statement. "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."
About 1,200 of those invited will be members of the general public. Around 200 will represent charities and other organizations supported by the couple, with local schoolchildren, residents of Windsor and members of the Royal Household making up the balance.
Harry and Markle, an American actress, will marry at noon in St. George's Chapel, the 15th- century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions.
The couple have said they were "hugely grateful" for the many good wishes they have received and that they wanted to have the public join in to enjoy their special day.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI in Wellington: Munro, Williamson Take Kiwis Past 50
- Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Indian Wells, Miami With Injury
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist