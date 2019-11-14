Take the pledge to vote

28 Afghan Nationals Killed, 21 Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Iran

One of the drivers lost control after a tyre blowout and crashed into the other vehicle, according to state TV.

Updated:November 14, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
28 Afghan Nationals Killed, 21 Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Iran
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)

Tehran: At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's emergency services, adding that another 21 passengers were injured.

One of the drivers lost control after a tyre blowout and crashed into the other vehicle, according to state TV.

Iran is one of the deadliest countries in the world for road accidents, according to the World Health Organization.

According to Iranian officials, the Islamic republic is home to some three million Afghan immigrants.

