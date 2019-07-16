28 Killed in PoK's Neelum Valley as Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Wreak Havoc
Over 150 houses in the Laswa area of the valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in floods that officials said were caused by a cloudburst, the Express Tribune reported.
Villagers walk along a road washed away by heavy flooding in Neelum Valley of PoK on Monday. (AP)
Islamabad: Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least 28 people and sweeping away mosques and houses, according to a media report.
Over 150 houses in the Laswa area of the valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in floods that officials said were caused by a cloudburst, the Express Tribune reported.
Two mosques were also completely destroyed in the flash floods, officials said. Cell phone and internet services were also affected in the area.
The Pakistani military on Monday airlifted 52 stranded people from a village and shifted them to camps and safer places, the Army said in a statement.
Several people are still stranded in their houses and efforts are underway to evacuate them.
Teams including officials from the district administration, disaster management authority and local police are conducting rescue operations in the area.
State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Director Operations Saaedur Rehman Qureshi confirmed the death toll and said it was likely to rise, the daily reported.
He said the deceased include 10 Islamic missionaries.
We are frantically searching for more missing people. This is a popular tourist spot so there is a strong probability of the death toll increasing," he was quoted as saying.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After HDFC Bank Warning to Customers About Fraudsters, AnyDesk Details Security Measures in Place
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rohit And Bumrah Makes It To The ICC World Cup XI
- Did It Because I was in Love, Says Anushka Sharma on Why She Married Virat Kohli at 29
- World Cup Final | Emotions Are Raw But We Signed Up for the Rules: Williamson
- Deserve a Chance in Indian Team, ‘A’ Series Performance Would Count: Iyer