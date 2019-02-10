English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
28-year-old British Rapper Killed in Car Crash Enroute to Concert
The 28-year-old rapper called Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, was being driven to a gig at Keele University in Staffordshire.
British rapper Blaine Johnson also called as Cadet died in a car crash. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
London: A British rapper was killed in a car crash while he was en route to a concert, police said.
The 28-year-old rapper called Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, was being driven to a gig at Keele University in Staffordshire on Saturday.
A statement on Cadet's Instagram page, said, "We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of February 9 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance.
"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance." Staffordshire Police said the rapper died at the scene following a collision between the taxi and a van.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 28-year-old rapper called Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Johnson, was being driven to a gig at Keele University in Staffordshire on Saturday.
A statement on Cadet's Instagram page, said, "We the family of Blaine Cameron Johnson known as Cadet (Underrated Legend) would like to share the sad news that during the early hours of February 9 he passed away as a passenger in a taxi, en route to a performance.
"Right now we the family appreciate your patience and will share with you any information as and when we can. Thanks for your support in advance." Staffordshire Police said the rapper died at the scene following a collision between the taxi and a van.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- Are There Parallels Between Google Refusing to Attend a US Senate Committee Hearing And Twitter Doing The Same in India?
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results