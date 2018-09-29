Cancer Patient Marks Herself 'Terrorist' on Visa Waiver Form, Forced to Shell Out Rs 75,000

A 29-year-old cancer patient accidentally ticked herself as a ‘terrorist’ on a visa waiver form, forcing her to postpone her trip to New York.Mandie Stevenson, who was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in 2015, made the error while filling an online application form that sought to know if she was ‘seeking’ or ever engaged in ‘terrorist activities or genocide’, according to a BBC report.Stevenson only realised her folly when her application was rejected. The error meant she was forced to postpone her trip and fly to the US embassy in London to prove she was not a security threat.The 29-year-old, who hails from Falkirk in Scotland, was granted a full visa after several gruelling interview rounds but was informed by the authorities that there was no guarantee her visa would arrive before her flight. She was also advised to book her trip to a later date.Stevenson, who had to shell out over £800 (Rs 75, 589) for her blunder, said the mistake probably occurred because she thought she had ticked ‘no’ and “then when I scrolled down to click confirm, I think it nudged and moved. That’s the story I’m sticking to”.