2nd division game in Spain suspended after positive tests

A decisive match between Deportivo La Corua and Fuenlabrada in the second division of the Spanish league on Monday was postponed after some Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said all other matches were to go on as scheduled.

Fuenlabrada is trying to reach the promotion playoffs, while Deportivo the 2000 Spanish league champion is in danger of being relegated to the third division.

The Spanish league did not say how many Fuenlabrada players tested positive.

Fuenlabrada is a city south of Madrid.

Cdiz and Huesca already secured promotion to the top flight.

