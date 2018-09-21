GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

3 Babies Among 5 Slashed in New York Day Care Center

The woman was found in the basement of the in-home center with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists, a New York Police Department official told AFP.

AFP

Updated:September 21, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Babies Among 5 Slashed in New York Day Care Center
Photo for representation only. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: Three babies and two adults were slashed at a child care center Friday in New York City, police said.

A 52-year-old woman working at the center has been arrested after the 3:30 am assault in the Queens borough of the city.

The woman was found in the basement of the in-home center with self-inflicted cuts to her wrists, a New York Police Department official told AFP.

Two baby girls and a baby boy were attacked by the woman, the officer said on condition of anonymity. One of the girls is in serious condition, he said.

The two adults were a co-worker at the facility and the father of one of the infants, the officer said.

He said he had no other details of the attack.​
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...