English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 British Tourists Die in Iceland Crash, 4 severely Hurt
The accident occurred about 9.30 am (local time) Thursday when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.
Reykjavik/Iceland: An SUV carrying seven members of a British family plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said.
Icelandic police said one child was among the dead and two were among the injured.
The accident occurred about 9.30 am Thursday when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.
Police say it remains unclear what caused the British driver to lose control of the vehicle but temperatures were around freezing at the time.
The accident occurred hours before this North Atlantic island saw sunrise, which hit the capital, Reykjavik, at 11:23 am. Thursday.
Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.
"It was horrible," he told The Associated Press.
"The car seemed to have hit the ground many meters from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."
Police only identified the victims as British; their names and ages have not been released. The four who survived were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik.
The accident took place on Road No. 1, which runs for 1,337 kilometers (830 miles) as it connects coastal towns and villages on this volcanic island of 350,000 people.
Iceland has seen a gigantic tourist boom in the last several years but its infrastructure has not always kept up. Roads are usually narrow, with many one-lane bridges.
Of the 18 people who have died in traffic accidents in Iceland this year, half of them have been foreign nationals. Last year was the first on record when more foreigners died than residents, according to the Icelandic Transport Authority.
This year 2.5 million tourists visited Iceland, compared with half a million in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Icelandic police said one child was among the dead and two were among the injured.
The accident occurred about 9.30 am Thursday when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.
Police say it remains unclear what caused the British driver to lose control of the vehicle but temperatures were around freezing at the time.
The accident occurred hours before this North Atlantic island saw sunrise, which hit the capital, Reykjavik, at 11:23 am. Thursday.
Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.
"It was horrible," he told The Associated Press.
"The car seemed to have hit the ground many meters from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."
Police only identified the victims as British; their names and ages have not been released. The four who survived were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik.
The accident took place on Road No. 1, which runs for 1,337 kilometers (830 miles) as it connects coastal towns and villages on this volcanic island of 350,000 people.
Iceland has seen a gigantic tourist boom in the last several years but its infrastructure has not always kept up. Roads are usually narrow, with many one-lane bridges.
Of the 18 people who have died in traffic accidents in Iceland this year, half of them have been foreign nationals. Last year was the first on record when more foreigners died than residents, according to the Icelandic Transport Authority.
This year 2.5 million tourists visited Iceland, compared with half a million in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results