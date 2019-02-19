English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Children, Woman Found Dead in West Michigan Shooting
Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said that the three children were elementary school-aged.
Representative Image of a crime scene.
Michigan: Authorities say three children and a woman were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home in western Michigan.
Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities responded on Monday to a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids. She says someone discovered the bodies and called 911.
LaJoye-Young said the three children were elementary school-aged and younger but declined to provide further information about the victims' relationships to one another. She said authorities were still confirming the victims' identities.
LaJoye-Young called the scene "a horrific thing to be called to" and said "my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community."
Authorities don't believe there is a shooter at large. An investigation is ongoing.
