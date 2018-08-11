3 Chinese Nationals Injured in Attempted Suicide Attack in Balochistan

Three Chinese nationals and two security personnel were injured in a suicide attack in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province on Saturday, the police said.The suicide bomber tried to ram an Iran-manufactured pick-up truck into a bus carrying the foreign nationals, who were going to the Saindak Copper-Gold Mine project in Dalbandin area near the Pakistan's border with Iran and Afghanistan, they said.Hundreds of Chinese nationals are working on different projects in Balochistan under the USD 42 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.The Chinese nationals were working in the gold and copper mine project."He used a Zamyad pick-up truck, commonly used to transport oil. The truck was completely destroyed in the attack while the bus also suffered heavy damage," an official said on the condition of anonymity.In the attack, three Chinese nationals and two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary, who were providing security to foreigners, were injured, he said, adding the injured were rushed to a hospital.The security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation, he said. This is the first terror attack in the country since the July 25 elections.Militants, mainly linked to the Pakistani Taliban and other extremist groups, carry out such attacks.