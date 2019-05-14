English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Dead, 2 Injured Following Shooting in North Side of US City St Louis
Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 pm Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.
Representative image.
Loading...
St Louis: St Louis Police say five people have been shot, including three who have died, following a shooting on the city's north side.
Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 pm Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.
Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.
No further information was immediately available.
Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 pm Monday in the 4000 block of Shreve.
Police said one victim is in critical condition, while another is in serious but stable condition.
No further information was immediately available.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Bags CEAT International Batsman & Cricketer of the Year Award
- Twitter Apologises For Accidentally Sharing Location Data of Some Users With Advertising Partner
- John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Seems to Know What Happens When We Die And Twitter is Speechless
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019 Final | Watson Batted With Bleeding Knee & Got Six Stitches: Harbhajan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results