3 Hurt When Small Plane Crashes Northwest Of Austin, Texas

LAGO VISTA, Texas: Three people were injured when their single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area northwest of Austin on Monday afternoon, Texas authorities said.

Capt. Darren Noak with the Austin-Travis County EMS said that of the three adults aboard, one who had to be extricated from the plane was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He said the other two were also taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza crashed 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.

She said the plane was on approach to the Lago Vista airport from from Brownsville, located 370 miles (595 kilometers) to the south. No further details were immediately available.

The FAA will investigate.

