3 Indian-origin Family Members Found Dead in Backyard Swimming Pool in US

Authorities on Tuesday identified three family members who died in their backyard swimming pool.

Sixty-two-year-old Bharat Patel, his 33-year old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool Monday afternoon by East Brunswick police responding to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screams.

Police Lt. Frank Sutter told reporters police performed CPR when they arrived, but all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said it had concluded the deaths were by accidental drowning.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.