GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Indians Jailed in Singapore for Consensual Sex with Minor

Gill Gurjant Singh, 25, and Surjeet Singh, 29, were each sentenced to 15 months in prison for the crime while Jugraj Singh, 33, was jailed for eight months for committing an indecent act on the Singaporean minor.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Indians Jailed in Singapore for Consensual Sex with Minor
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Singapore: Three Indians have been jailed in Singapore for their involvement in consensual sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl in 2016, a media report said on Wednesday.

Gill Gurjant Singh, 25, and Surjeet Singh, 29, were each sentenced to 15 months in prison for the crime, The Straits Times reported.

Jugraj Singh, 33, was jailed for eight months for committing an indecent act on the Singaporean minor.

Offenders convicted of having consensual sexual intercourse with a minor below 14 years old can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, according to the report.

All the three men are Indian construction workers, the report said.

They had met the girl in May 2016 in Little India, a precinct of shops, eateries, pubs, motels and hotels, where she was hanging out with her friends, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam said.

The girl's mother approached the police after which a complaint was registered.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You