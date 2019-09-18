3 Injured After Car Smashes into Trump Plaza Lobby in New York Suburb
The luxury residential property in New Rochelle is not where U.S. President Donald Trump and his family have a residence, but was widely reported by national media nonetheless.
File photo of Donald Trump (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
New York: A car plowed into the main hall of a Trump Plaza in suburban New York on Tuesday night, causing minor injuries to two bystanders and the driver, news media reported.
The luxury residential property in New Rochelle is not where U.S. President Donald Trump and his family have a residence, but was widely reported by national media nonetheless.
A local ABC affiliate said the driver casually got out of his Mercedes-Benz C300 coupe and sat on the sofa in the building's main hall after the crash at 9 p.m. in the city north of New York.
The crash appeared to be an accident and the driver was being questioned by the police early Wednesday, NBC and other media reported.
There was nothing suspicious about the crash, New Rochelle police told local media.
"We would like to thank the first responders for their swift attention to this evening's incident," a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an emailed statement to ABC News. "We are truly grateful to them for their service."
Neither a representative for Trump's properties nor the New Rochelle police were immediately available to Reuters early Wednesday for comment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Deserves to Win More Ballon d’Or Awards Than Messi
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works