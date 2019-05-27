Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

3 ISIS and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Terrorists Arrested in Pakistan

The Pakistan government had arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including JeM chief Masood Azhar's son and brother and taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF properties including seminaries and mosques across the country following immense international pressure built up after the Pulwama attack in February.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 ISIS and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Terrorists Arrested in Pakistan
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Lahore: Three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) militant groups have been arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Pakistan's Punjab province.

According the CTD of Punjab police, separate teams raided whereabouts of the suspected terrorists in D G Khan and Sialkot districts and arrested the three terrorists on Sunday.

In the first raid, the CTD said it arrested an active member of ISIS, Mohammad Sadaqat, in D G Khan, some 400-km from Lahore and recovered hand grenades and weapons. It said Sadaqat along with his accomplices wanted to target officials of law enforcement agencies.

It said the suspect is being interrogated and his other accomplices in the area will also be arrested.

In the raid in Sialkot, some 130-km from Lahore, two terrorists who were involved in sectarian killings were arrested on Sunday.

The CTD said both suspects are members of LeJ and they were involved in killing of some people of Shia sect. Weapons have been recovered from them. They have been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

The CTD last week arrested six members of the banned Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and (LeJ) from different parts of Punjab province for collecting funds for "financing terrorism".

"The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab government in a massive crackdown has arrested six activists of the proscribed organisations from various parts of the province for collecting funds for financing terrorism," the CTD said.

It said Muhammad Zahid and Irfan Ahmad of JeM were arrested from Gujranwala, and Zafar Iqbal of JeM from Rawalpindi. Similarly, Muhammad Hanzala and Hamza of LeJ were arrested from Lahore while Ijaz Ahmad of the same banned organisation from Multan.

The CTD said those arrested were collecting funds for terror financing for their proscribed organisations JeM and LeJ.

"No member of any proscribed organisation will be allowed to collect funds for financing terrorism and extremism under the law of land, the CTD said.

The Pakistan government had arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including JeM chief Masood Azhar's son and brother and taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF properties including seminaries and mosques across the country following immense international pressure built up after the Pulwama attack in February.

The government termed the action in accordance with the National Action Plan and meeting the obligations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram