3 killed, 10 Injured in Suicide Blast at a Hospital in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.
For Representation (File photo: Reuters)
Peshawar: At least three persons were killed and ten others injured in a suicide blast at a hospital in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a police official.
The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.
At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries, he said.
Immediately, the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.
According to Bomb Disposal Squad officials, around 7 to 8 kilograms of explosive material was used in the blast.
Security personnel cordoned off the site of the attack and launched search operation, and several police pickets have been set up at different locations in the region.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carey Hopes Steve Waugh’s Presence Helps Transition to Red-ball Cricket
- Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8