3 killed, 10 Injured in Suicide Blast at a Hospital in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
3 killed, 10 Injured in Suicide Blast at a Hospital in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
For Representation (File photo: Reuters)
Peshawar: At least three persons were killed and ten others injured in a suicide blast at a hospital in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a police official.

The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.

At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries, he said.

Immediately, the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Bomb Disposal Squad officials, around 7 to 8 kilograms of explosive material was used in the blast.

Security personnel cordoned off the site of the attack and launched search operation, and several police pickets have been set up at different locations in the region.

