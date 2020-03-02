English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

3 Killed, 11 Injured after Bike Rigged with Bomb Explodes at Football Match in East Afghanistan

Image for representation. (Reuters)

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came after the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Khost: A bombing at a football match killed three people and injured 11 others on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, a police official told AFP, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

"A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded during a football match," said Sayed Ahmad Babazai, police chief of eastern Khost province, giving details of the toll.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The limited truce preceded the signing of a landmark deal between the insurgents and Washington on Saturday.

