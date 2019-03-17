LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3 Killed, 6 Injured in Train Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan Province

The attackers planted an improvised explosive device at the railway track in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area to target Jaffar Express coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta.

Updated:March 17, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Karachi: A blast targeting a passenger train killed three people and injured six others in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Sunday, according to a media report.

The attackers planted an improvised explosive device at the railway track in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area to target Jaffar Express coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta, District Police Officer Irfan Bashir told the Dawn News.

As the passenger train reached Dera Murad Jamali, there was a huge blast, killing three people, he said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as an investigation into the incident were underway.
