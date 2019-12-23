Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
3 Killed & 64,000 Affected Due to Torrential Rains in Sri Lanka
The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 17,766 people have been displaced in the rains and shifted to makeshift camps.
A prawn fisherman prepares his net as he stands in his boat on the Koggala Lake south of Galle (Reuters)
Colombo: Three people have died and over 64,000 affected in the latest spell of rain over the weekend in Sri Lanka, according to a media report.
The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 17,766 people have been displaced in the rains and shifted to makeshift camps, the Colombo Gazette reported.
The Defence Ministry said the Navy, the Air Force and the Army have been deployed to rescue stranded people. Defence choppers have been pressed into service for the rescue operations, the daily reported.
The ministry said 26 people stranded in Batticaloa and 28 people stranded in Anuradhapura have been rescued.
Sri Lanka has been receiving torrential rains since the end of November with the situation being severe in the Northern and Eastern provinces. Nearly 1.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods.
The government has allocated Sri Lankan Rs 17 lakh for the provision of cooked meals to the displaced people at shelter camps and dry rations to the people temporarily staying with friends and relatives.
The northern province's district secretariat has requested Sri Lankan Rs 1.66 crore from the DMC to provide relief to all those affected by the floods and inclement weather.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Varma to Manoj Pahwa: 8 Breakout Performers of the Year
- Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 81.15 Crore
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car