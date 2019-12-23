Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » World
1-min read

3 Killed & 64,000 Affected Due to Torrential Rains in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 17,766 people have been displaced in the rains and shifted to makeshift camps.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
3 Killed & 64,000 Affected Due to Torrential Rains in Sri Lanka
A prawn fisherman prepares his net as he stands in his boat on the Koggala Lake south of Galle (Reuters)

Colombo: Three people have died and over 64,000 affected in the latest spell of rain over the weekend in Sri Lanka, according to a media report.

The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said 17,766 people have been displaced in the rains and shifted to makeshift camps, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The Defence Ministry said the Navy, the Air Force and the Army have been deployed to rescue stranded people. Defence choppers have been pressed into service for the rescue operations, the daily reported.

The ministry said 26 people stranded in Batticaloa and 28 people stranded in Anuradhapura have been rescued.

Sri Lanka has been receiving torrential rains since the end of November with the situation being severe in the Northern and Eastern provinces. Nearly 1.5 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

The government has allocated Sri Lankan Rs 17 lakh for the provision of cooked meals to the displaced people at shelter camps and dry rations to the people temporarily staying with friends and relatives.

The northern province's district secretariat has requested Sri Lankan Rs 1.66 crore from the DMC to provide relief to all those affected by the floods and inclement weather.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram