1-MIN READ

3 Killed, 8 Injured in Stampede during Coronavirus Aid Distribution by Businessman in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan government soldiers in protective clothes spray disinfectants in Colombo. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The Muslim businessman was distributing Rs 5,000 to people, who lost their livelihood in the coronavirus crisis, to mark the 27th day of the Ramzan fast, said the police.

  • PTI Colombo
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
At least three women were killed and eight others injured in a stampede on Thursday when a large number of people gathered at the residence of a wealthy businessman who was distributing cash to the families affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The Muslim businessman was distributing Rs 5,000 to people, who lost their livelihood in the coronavirus crisis, to mark the 27th day of the Ramzan fast, police said.


A large number of people gathered at the businessman's house in Central Colombo's Maligawatta area violating the COVID-19 lockdown curfew, police said, adding at least six people have been arrested.


Sri Lanka, which has reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, eased the lockdown rules allowing businesses and offices to re-open while complying with health regulations.


