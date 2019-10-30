3 Killed, 9 Injured in Los Angeles Halloween Party Shooting

Los Angeles: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in southern Los Angeles late Tuesday, authorities and local media reports said.

Aerial footage from local TV news channels showed paramedics treating the injured in a yard between a nail salon and a residential home in Long Beach. Neighbours said the shooting took place at a Halloween party, according to broadcaster CBS.

The wounded were transported to local hospitals, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Twitter.

