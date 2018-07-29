English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
3 Killed and 7 Injured in New Orleans Shooting, Says Police
The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known.
Investigators work the scene of a shooting in New Orleans Saturday (AP)
Loading...
New Orleans: Three people were killed and at least seven others were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans late Saturday night, officials said.
Police said two gunman shot indiscriminately into a crowd at about 10:30 p.m. local time, about three miles from the city's famed French quarter.
Three of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available.
"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on her official Twitter page.
"I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted and infuriated, and we have had more than enough," she wrote.
No other information from the police on either the gunmen or the incident was immediately available.
Also Watch
Police said two gunman shot indiscriminately into a crowd at about 10:30 p.m. local time, about three miles from the city's famed French quarter.
Three of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available.
"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on her official Twitter page.
"I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted and infuriated, and we have had more than enough," she wrote.
No other information from the police on either the gunmen or the incident was immediately available.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Photos: Sanjay Dutt Rings in 59th Birthday With Wife & Close Friends; Daughter Trishala Extends Best Wishes
- BWF World Championships 2018: SWOT Analysis of Medal Prospects
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...