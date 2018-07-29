GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
10 Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's Lombok Island

The deep quake that shook Lombok island in Indonesia was centred about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north-northeast of Maumere town on the island of Flores, the USGS said, at a depth of 360 miles.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2018, 9:21 AM IST
n Indonesia paramedic gives treatment to injured people outside of a hospital after an earthquake hit Sembalun Selong village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: A strong earthquake with 6.4 magnitude struck off eastern Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning.

The deep quake was centred about 100 miles (160 kilometres) north-northeast of Maumere town on the island of Flores, the USGS said, at a depth of 360 miles.

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic activity hotspot.

It is frequently hit by quakes, most of them harmless. However, the archipelago remains acutely alert to tremors that might trigger tsunamis.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, in western Indonesia, killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

(With PTI inputs)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
