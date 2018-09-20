GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

3 Killed in Shootout at Maryland Aid Centre, Day After Pennsylvania Attack

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting involved "multiple victims" and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

Associated Press

Updated:September 20, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
3 Killed in Shootout at Maryland Aid Centre, Day After Pennsylvania Attack
Authorities respond to a shooting in Harford County, Md., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo: AP)
Loading...
Maryland: Three people were killed on Thursday morning in a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in northeast Maryland, officials said.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting stressed that the number of dead is based on preliminary information.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The FBI described it as an "active shooter situation" and said its Baltimore field office was assisting.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shooting involved "multiple victims" and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

Susan Henderson, spokesman for the drugstore chain Rite Aid, said the shooting happened on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen.

She described it as a support facility adjacent to a larger building.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...