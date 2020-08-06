3 Mexico smugglers undone by screech of their howler monkeys

MEXICO CITY Somewhat predictably, an attempt by three people to smuggle two howler monkeys in southern Mexico was undone when the protected animals locked in a suitcase began emitting their piercing cries.

The National Guard said Wednesday that officers uncovered the smuggling try when they stopped a car for a traffic infraction near the Bacalar lagoon close to the Caribbean coast and heard strange noises coming from the suitcase.

Howler monkeys are known for a deep, barking roar and in the wild they are usually heard long before they are seen.

They are a protected species and transporting them is illegal without proper licenses. The monkeys were handed over to environmental authorities, and the three suspects were turned over to prosecutors.

