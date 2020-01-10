English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

3 People Missing After Fishing Boat Collides With Russian Tanker in Istanbul

Bosphorus Strait in northwestern Turkey. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ BULENT KILIC)

Bosphorus Strait in northwestern Turkey. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ BULENT KILIC)

The collision took place early Friday morning on the Bosphorus Strait causing the fishing boat to sink. Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: January 10, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
Share this:
Turkey: Three people are missing in Istanbul after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat collided with a Russian-flagged tanker on the Bosphorus Strait on Friday, according to Istanbul Governor's Office.

The collision took place at around 6.35 a.m. local time (0335GMT) off Istanbul's Sariyer district, according to a statement by the local governor's office.

The fishing boat sank after the collision. Authorities were able to rescue three out of the six people on board. The cause of the incident remains unclear, with rescue efforts underway for the remaining victims.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story