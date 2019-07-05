Take the pledge to vote

3 Stabbed and 16 Injured in Fight at Independence Day Celebration on July 4 in Chicago

A brawl broke out among a group of gang members on Thursday evening on the Navy Pier, a 3,300-foot long pier along Chicago's Lake Michigan shoreline and a premier venue for community events, according to police. People had gathered there for a July 4 fireworks' display.

Reuters

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
3 Stabbed and 16 Injured in Fight at Independence Day Celebration on July 4 in Chicago
Representative Image. (Twitter/ @NavyPier)
Chicago: Three people were stabbed and seriously injured during a fight at an Independence Day fireworks show in Chicago and more than a dozen were injured as many of the crowd fled, police and media reports said on Friday.

A brawl broke out among a group of gang members on Thursday evening on the Navy Pier, a 3,300-foot long pier along Chicago's Lake Michigan shoreline and a premier venue for community events, according to police. People had gathered there for a July Fourth fireworks display.

Two unidentified teenage boys were among the victims. A 14-year-old was stabbed in the arm and ribs, and a 15-year-old was stabbed in the armpit, police said. Both were involved in the fight, police said.

A 30-year-old man who was not part of the brawl was inadvertently stabbed in the face, police said.

Police said they were looking for at least two unidentified suspects, but that no charges have been filed.

Authorities said a stampede to the exit began after someone in the crowd shouted "gun", but there was no evidence that shots were fired.

As many as 16 people were injured as they tried to flee, including one who suffered a puncture wound from an overturned table, said Sgt. Rocco Alioto of the Chicago Police Department. They were taken to hospital but Alioto said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the two victims involved in the initial brawl were not cooperating with officials. Alioto gave no detail on the extent of their injuries, but media reports said at least one person was in critical condition.

