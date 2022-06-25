A Post-Roe US: Here Are The States Allowing Women Abortion Rights

As thousands of women worry how a post-Roe United States would look like, some states governed by Republicans, offered a glimpse.

There are 13 states in the United States have trigger laws, which are passed by state legislatures that ban abortion in the case that Roe is overturned. So immediately after Roe was overturned seven states – Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah – banned abortions.

Abortion is legal in California. It will remain that way. I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation. We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022

Six other states will ban abortions completely within weeks – Idaho, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Now women are left with 37 states out of 50 to go to, but the size of the US, which is one of the largest countries in the world geographically, presents a major challenge. Women either have to drive or fly to the rest of the states to access a clinic offering safe and legal abortion.

Tonight I joined protesters at Union Square to make it clear: we will not go backward. New York will always protect your fundamental right to abortion care. pic.twitter.com/wsAmVOY3tu — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) June 25, 2022

This is however not an exhaustive list of states mulling to ban abortion. However, according to a New York Times report, the trigger ban restricts access to safe abortion to 9 million women. These 9 million women cannot access any abortion clinics in their own states and will have to go to states which allows abortions.

So far these 13 states have been taken into account but there are many more.

With Roe v. Wade overturned by the Supreme Court, each state has the right to control its level of access to abortion — or ban it completely. The 19th created this dashboard so that you can quickly find the status of abortion rights in each state: https://t.co/n60PTSQq0P pic.twitter.com/KaFaMCU80w — 19thnews (@19thnews) June 24, 2022

There are also states that will impose a probable ban on abortions or will introduce bans on abortions. This will add 11 more states to the list of those who deny women the right to choose.

Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin are the probable states which will ban abortion.

This brings the number of states from 13 to 24, thus preventing 17 million from accessing safe and legal abortion.

By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Supreme Court has answered the prayers of millions upon millions of Americans. pic.twitter.com/CsPFpNnUPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2022

Florida, Kansas and Virginia because of their past history and current political scenario could vote to ban abortion completely. This would take the number of women who do not have access to safe abortion to 24 million.

There are also three states – Montana, Pennsylvania and North Carolina – which could join the above three states in banning abortion.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state. We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion. pic.twitter.com/fN1XVmbWnZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 24, 2022

It must be noted that these aforementioned six states and the states mulling a probable ban did allow abortions but there were conditions (gestational limits and fetal viability) which needed to be met to avail one. The fate of access to abortion in these states remain uncertain and skews towards an outright ban.

Now taking these states together we are left now with 20 states where women can access safe abortion at abortion clinics.

Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington – are the 20 states where women can access abortion in clinics legally.

Of these 20 states – Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Illinois, Hawaii, District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado and California – have passed either a law or a constitutional amendment that explicitly protects the right to abortion.

(with inputs from the 19th and the New York Times)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.