300 Myanmar MPs Urge United Nations to Probe Rights Abuses by Military

The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York. (File photo/Reuters)

Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate “gross human rights violations” committed by the military since its February 1 coup, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.

In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain’s ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also “placed restrictions on people’s freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.

“We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts.”


