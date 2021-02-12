Next Story
300 Myanmar MPs Urge United Nations to Probe Rights Abuses by Military
The United Nations logo is displayed on a door at UN headquarters in New York. (File photo/Reuters)
In a letter read out to the Human Rights Council in Geneva by Britain’s ambassador Julian Braithwaite, they said the junta had also “placed restrictions on people’s freedom of speech by preparing a telecommunications bill intended to control access to the Internet and mobile services.
Some 300 elected parliamentarians in Myanmar called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate “gross human rights violations” committed by the military since its February 1 coup, including arrests of civilian leaders and shooting protesters.
“We urge the Human Rights Council to support our efforts.”