English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
15 Killed as Truck Crashes Into 31-Car Line on China Toll Bridge
The pile-up occurred on Saturday after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Beijing A highway pile-up involving at least 31 cars killed 15 people in northwest China's Gansu province, officials said, leaving dramatic scenes of twisted and burnt-out wreckage.
The pile-up occurred on Saturday after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway, state-run China Daily reported on Sunday.
Officials said another 44 people were injured in the pile-up at the toll station which is close to Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the report said.
Last week, 13 people were killed after a fist fight between a woman passenger and a driver caused a bus to plunge from a bridge into the mighty Yangtze River in southwest China.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 per cent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.
The pile-up occurred on Saturday after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting at a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway, state-run China Daily reported on Sunday.
Officials said another 44 people were injured in the pile-up at the toll station which is close to Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the report said.
Last week, 13 people were killed after a fist fight between a woman passenger and a driver caused a bus to plunge from a bridge into the mighty Yangtze River in southwest China.
Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.
Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 per cent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Happy If He's Happy: Ranbir's Sister Riddhima Opens Up on His Relationship With Alia
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...