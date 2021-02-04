32 Appointees Assume Office Amid Widespread Protests against PM Oli's Recommendations in Nepal

As many as 32 dignitories were appointed as heads and members of a number of constitutional commissions by the Chief Justice of Nepal, Cholendra Shumsher Rana, on Wednesday amid widespread protests from several political parties and others against the move.

Meanwhile, Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun and few other political bigwigs boycotted the special programme during which Justice Rana administered the oath to the 32 appointees. Among others, the meeting of the Council was boycotted by Speaker Agni Sapkota and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, who as a leader of the opposition is a member of the council expressing dissatisfaction over Oli's decision to call the Council's meeting without consultation.

The Constitutional Council led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had made the recommendations of 38 people in the commissions on December 15, 2020.

The appointees assumed their offices on Wednesday. The list includes Prem Rai, former home secretary, who has now been appointed as the chief commissioner of the Commission of Investigation on Abuse Authority that is entitled for corruption control in the Himalayan nation. Rai is also seen as being close to the PM.

The protests were sparked by PM Oli’s decision to make the appointments to the posts without following the mandatory parliamentary processes.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Dutta Joshi, acting chief of Nepal’s anti-graft body, resigned in protest against the decision to appoint Rai as the new chief.

The National Human Rights Commission, Women Commission and Dalit Commission also have got its new chairpersons and members.