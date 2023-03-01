'Left With No Other Choice': Indian National From TN Shot Dead by Australian Police for Stabbing Cleaner

Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, a 32-year-old Indian national hailing from Tamil Nadu, was shot dead by Australian police personnel in Sydney for allegedly attacking a cleaner at a railway station. New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the police were “left with no other choice" Ahmed was threatening law enforcement officers.

“I fully support these officers. It’s traumatic. It’s a significant incident at one of our police stations,” he said. “There just isn’t an impending time. It is immediate. He launches through the glass doors at the officers; they had very little time to react," he said.

The Consulate General of India in Sydney identified the body and said the matter will be taken up with higher authorities. “The incident is extremely disturbing and unfortunate. We have formally taken up the matter with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New South Wales Office as well as state police authorities,” the Consulate said.

Ahmed allegedly attacked a 28-year-old cleaner at the Auburn train station in Sydney on Tuesday before arriving at Auburn police station, Sydney Morning Herald newspaper quoted police officials as saying.

Ahmed confronted two police officers leaving the police station and allegedly tried to attack them, the report said. A police officer fired three shots, two of which hit Ahmed in the chest and a probationary constable also used her Taser on him.

Upon being treated at the scene by paramedics and being rushed to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. Police officers are now investigating whether mental health played a role in Ahmed stabbing the cleaner and threatening the police officers.

Ahmed had five previous interactions with the police, all of which were non-criminal and Covid-19 related, the report said. He was living in Australia on a bridging visa.

Police officer Smith said the counter-terrorism unit would be brought in to help in the investigation, the report added. Meanwhile, police have spoken to the cleaner, who was admitted to local hospital here and is said to be in a stable condition.

According to police, the cleaner suffered a puncture wound to his left forearm before the attacker continued to “slash” him after he fell to the ground. The two men were not known to each other, the report said, quoting police officials.

The Consulate General of India said Ahmed was identified as a suspect in the stabbing incident at Auburn Railway Station, and it was providing all possible assistance to the police.

(With PTI Inputs)

