English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
33-year-old Grammy-nominated US Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead: Report
Just hours earlier, Hussle — a 33-year-old whose youth was intertwined with Los Angeles gang culture — tweeted: 'Having strong enemies is a blessing.'
File image of US rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Washington: Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday, US media reported.
A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim's name, but told AFP that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.
The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.
Just hours earlier, Hussle — a 33-year-old whose youth was intertwined with Los Angeles gang culture — tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
The rapper was mourned by big names in the music industry.
"Gone 2 soon," rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram. "I'm so sad right now I'll just reflect on the good times we had."
Singer Rihanna also mourned Hussle's passing, writing on Instagram: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!"
"I'm so sorry this happened to you," she said.
Long part of the underground rap circuit, Hussle struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.
He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped in February 2018 after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.
A Los Angeles police department spokesman could not confirm the deceased victim's name, but told AFP that a shooting on Sunday afternoon had killed one person and wounded two others.
The shooter is still at large, the spokesman said.
Just hours earlier, Hussle — a 33-year-old whose youth was intertwined with Los Angeles gang culture — tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."
The rapper was mourned by big names in the music industry.
"Gone 2 soon," rapper Snoop Dogg posted on Instagram. "I'm so sad right now I'll just reflect on the good times we had."
Singer Rihanna also mourned Hussle's passing, writing on Instagram: "This doesn't make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!"
"I'm so sorry this happened to you," she said.
Long part of the underground rap circuit, Hussle struggled to find fame but began selling his own mixtapes, which hip-hop royalty Jay-Z once bought 100 of for $100 each.
He was nominated for Best Rap Album for "Victory Lap," his first formal album that finally dropped in February 2018 after six years of teasing, but lost out to rap's woman of the moment Cardi B.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Says 'I Love You' to Priyanka Chopra in Sign Language at Jonas Brothers Concert
- Amid Wedding Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Having Blast With Her Girl Gang in Maldives
- TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: A Versatile Performer
- Your Next Smart TV Doesn’t Have to Cost a Bomb: Best Picks From Xiaomi, Samsung, Sanyo And LG
- Facebook Admits That They May Have Deleted Some of Mark Zuckerberg's Posts, Insist Its a Mistake
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results