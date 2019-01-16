LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

332 Pakistan Lawmakers Suspended Over Non-disclosure of Assets

Out of the 1,174 lawmakers, 839 submitted the details of their properties and assets, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said while suspending the membership of the remaining 332.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
332 Pakistan Lawmakers Suspended Over Non-disclosure of Assets
File Photo (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: The membership of 332 Pakistani lawmakers, including that of the country's high-profile Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, was suspended on Wednesday after they failed to submit details of their properties and assets to the poll body, according to media reports.

Out of the 1,174 lawmakers, 839 submitted the details of their properties and assets, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said while suspending the membership of the remaining 332.

Those who were suspended include 72 members of National Assembly, 20 members of Senate, 115 members of Punjab Assembly, 52 members of Sindh Assembly, 54 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 19 members of Balochistan assembly, Dunya News reported.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Health Aamir Kiyani, Raheela Magsi, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Soori, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Musadiq Malik and Anwaarul Haq Kakar are among those whose memberships have been suspended, the report said.

The suspended parliamentarians cannot participate in legislative process.

The ECP has issued a notification, stating that these members will remain suspended till they file details of their assets and liabilities.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram