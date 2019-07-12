37 Countries Defend China in UN letter Over Treatment of Uighur, Other Minorities in Xinjiang
Envoys from across the EU along with Australia, Canada and Japan and New Zealand had earlier co-signed a text denouncing China's conduct in Xinjiang, where one million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs, are reportedly being held in internment camp.
Protesters hold placards during a protest against what they say is the Chinese government for detaining thousands of Uighur minority Muslims. (File photo/ Reuters)
Geneva: UN ambassadors from 37 countries released a letter on Friday defending China's treatment of Uighur and other minorities in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.
Envoys from across the EU — along with Australia, Canada and Japan and New Zealand — had earlier co-signed a text denouncing China's conduct in Xinjiang, where one million people, mostly ethnic Uighurs, are reportedly being held in internment camps.
On Friday a diverse group of states — including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Algeria and North Korea — replied on Beijing's behalf.
"We commend China's remarkable achievements in the field of human rights," said the letter, also signed by Myanmar, the Philippines, Zimbabwe and others.
"We take note that terrorism, separatism and religious extremism has caused enormous damage to people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang," it said.
Rights groups and former inmates describe the internment sites in Xinjiang as "concentration camps" where mainly Muslim Uighurs and other minorities are being forcefully assimilated into China's majority ethnic Han society.
Echoing China's defence of the camps, Friday's letter described them as "vocational education and training centres." "Now safety and security has returned to Xinjiang," it said.
The group of ambassadors asked for the letter to be recorded as an official document of the Human Rights Council, which wrapped up its 41st session in Geneva on Friday.
The Western diplomats had made the same request.
Beijing on Thursday dismissed the Western letter as "slander." The tit-for-tat open letters is rare at the UN's top rights body, where states typically try to hammer out formal resolutions during closed-door negotiations.
After initially denying their existence, Beijing has gone on a public relations blitz in a bid to counter the global outcry against what it calls "vocational education centres" in Xinjiang.
Since last October, the local government has also organised tours of the camps for diplomats and media outlets.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has requested a fact-finding mission to Xinjiang.
Beijing has said she is welcome, but the rights office has stressed that a visit will be only possible on certain conditions — including unfettered access to key sites.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- Steam Labs Will Use ML, Micro-Trailers to Give You Better Game Recommendations
- Chris Hemsworth Beats Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson in Forbes’ Top 100 Celebrity List
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the Internet Can't Stop Applauding