37-Year-Old Columbine Shooting Survivor Found Dead at Home, No Foul Play Suspected

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks' best friend.

AFP

Updated:May 19, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
File photo of Austen Eubanks
Steamboat Springs (US): A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died. Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks' best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment center and travelled the US telling his story.

Eubanks' family says in a statement that he "lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face," KMGH-TV reports. The family added: "We thank the recovery community for its support. As you can imagine, we are beyond shocked and saddened and request that our privacy is respected at this time."

