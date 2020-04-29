WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

37-year-old Indian-origin Man Found Dead Following Assault in Alleyway in UK

Baljit Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@metpoliceuk)

Baljit Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@metpoliceuk)

Baljit Singh was assaulted in an alleyway in west London and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ritayan Basu
  • London
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 4:20 PM IST
Share this:

A 37-year-old Indian-origin man has been found dead after he was assaulted in an alleyway in west London and Scotland Yard detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses to identify the perpetrators. Baljit Singh, who lived in the Hayes area of London, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Station Road on Saturday night.

Singh was formally identified by police on Wednesday after his next of kin were informed.

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham Mortuary in London on Monday gave the cause of his death as compression to the neck. Officers from the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are investigating the case.

"Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault; the severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible," said Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who is leading the Met Police investigation.

"I would like to appeal directly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes, from around 2200hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals. Alternatively, if anyone is aware of the victim's movements earlier that day we would be keen to hear from them," Rance said.


The Met's Homicide team wants to trace two people Singh was in the company of just prior to his death. It is believed a disagreement may have taken place during which the victim was assaulted.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres