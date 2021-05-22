Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Blessed With Twins

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter on Friday to post a picture of his newborn twins after sharing the news of him becoming a father on Thursday evening.

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa, dressed in a white kandoura.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to post an image suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

The post has so far garnered over 200,000 likes and is being flooded with congratulatory messages by family, friends and local social media influencers - and being shared extensively by Dubai royals on Instagram.

A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies’ names to Khaleej Times, Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In Arabic, Sheikha means ‘princess’, while Rashid means ‘rightly guided’.

