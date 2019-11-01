Take the pledge to vote

4.5-magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Nepal, No Casualties Reported

The tremor, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, was felt at 3:51 am in the western region and its epicentre was in Baglung district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
4.5-magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Nepal, No Casualties Reported
Kathmandu: A 4.5-magnitude earthquake shook western Nepal on Friday, the country's seismological department said. However, there was no report of any damage of property or casualty.

The tremor, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, was felt at 3:51 am in the western region and its epicentre was in Baglung district, about 600 km west of Kathmandu, the National Seismological Department said.

Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly 9,000 people dead and 22,000 others injured. Around 6,00,000 structures in Kathmandu and other nearby towns were either damaged or destroyed.

