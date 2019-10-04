Four Barbers Detained in Pak for Styling Customers' Beards in Un-Islamic Way: Report
In the video, a man named Sameen, who is the president of the shopkeepers union, is seen guiding police in the detention of the hairdressers.
Representative image
Peshawar: At least four barbers were detained in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for styling their customers' beard despite a ban imposed by a local traders union that termed it un-Islamic, according to a media report.
The incident happened on September 30 and came into limelight after a video of the detention went viral on social media, the Dawn news reported on Thursday. In the video, a man named Sameen, who is the president of the shopkeepers union, is seen guiding police in the detention of the hairdressers.
He asked the hairdressers why were they shaping beards in a stylish manner, when there is a ban in place on the same, the report said. Sameen said the union had recently "banned the designing of beards" and had informed all hairdressers about it.
"Despite our decision, some shop owners were trimming the beards in stylish designs, the report quoted him as saying in the video. He said the police imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the barbers detained and warned them against shaping beards in an un-Islamic fashion in future.
Police confirmed the detentions and said they did it on the basis of a complaint.
"They (traders union) complained that despite a ban on giving a stylish shape to beards, some hairdressers were still doing so," an official said, adding that the barbers were released after a few hours in detention. However, the police denied imposition of any fine.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- Bigg Boss 13: Things Turn Ugly Between Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Bagga
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- More People Are Ordering on Zomato Than Before, But Biofuels Initiative is Cool
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?