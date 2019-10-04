Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Four Barbers Detained in Pak for Styling Customers' Beards in Un-Islamic Way: Report

In the video, a man named Sameen, who is the president of the shopkeepers union, is seen guiding police in the detention of the hairdressers.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Four Barbers Detained in Pak for Styling Customers' Beards in Un-Islamic Way: Report
Representative image

Peshawar: At least four barbers were detained in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for styling their customers' beard despite a ban imposed by a local traders union that termed it un-Islamic, according to a media report.

The incident happened on September 30 and came into limelight after a video of the detention went viral on social media, the Dawn news reported on Thursday. In the video, a man named Sameen, who is the president of the shopkeepers union, is seen guiding police in the detention of the hairdressers.

He asked the hairdressers why were they shaping beards in a stylish manner, when there is a ban in place on the same, the report said. Sameen said the union had recently "banned the designing of beards" and had informed all hairdressers about it.

"Despite our decision, some shop owners were trimming the beards in stylish designs, the report quoted him as saying in the video. He said the police imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the barbers detained and warned them against shaping beards in an un-Islamic fashion in future.

Police confirmed the detentions and said they did it on the basis of a complaint.

"They (traders union) complained that despite a ban on giving a stylish shape to beards, some hairdressers were still doing so," an official said, adding that the barbers were released after a few hours in detention. However, the police denied imposition of any fine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram