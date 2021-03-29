world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»World»4 Found Dead in Separate Shootings in Austria and Switzerland
1-MIN READ

4 Found Dead in Separate Shootings in Austria and Switzerland

Representative image.

Representative image.

A woman and a fouryearold girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.

A woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.

Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman’s ex-partner.

A spokesman for Lower Austria police said a witness reported finding a car with two bodies inside early Sunday afternoon in the Mistelbach district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital.

Officers didn’t immediately find a firearm at the scene before cordoning it off for specialist investigators, said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner.

RELATED NEWS

Heavily armed police went to the ex-partner’s home but did not find him there. The man is not currently being treated as a suspect, said Schwaigerlehner.

In a separate incident, police in neighboring Switzerland said Sunday that two people, a 44 -year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were found dead near the southern town of Bellinzona.

Local newspaper Corriere del Ticino reported that police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.

Tags
first published:March 29, 2021, 07:21 IST