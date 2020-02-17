English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

4 Killed, 15 Hospitalised After Inhaling Poisonous Gas from Vegetable Container in Pakistan's Karachi

The cops said they have sought details of the cargo ship from the port authorities and the Pakistani navy.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 17, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
Karachi: At least four people died and 15 were hospitalised after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a vegetable container in Pakistan's port city Karachi, police said.


The container was unloaded from a cargo ship in Kemari port area on Sunday night.

"The initial investigation showed that as soon as people from Jackson market opened the container fumes emanated from it and people had difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness," DIG Sharjeel Kharal told reporters.

"They were taken to a nearby private hospital where four people died while 15 are under treatment," Kharal said.

He said police have sought details of the cargo ship from the port authorities and the Pakistani navy.

