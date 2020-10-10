4 Killed, 2 Injured In Shooting In Southern Puerto Rico

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Four men were shot to death and two others gravely wounded near a basketball court in southern Puerto Rico, police said Saturday.

The shooting occurred late Friday in the coastal city of Ponce, one of the U.S. territorys largest municipalities. No one had been arrested.

Police said they hadn’t been able to identify three of the victims and didnt yet have a motive.

At least 394 people have been reported killed this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 481 last year in the same period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor