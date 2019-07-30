4 Killed, 26 Injured in Blast Targeting Police Vehicle in Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi: At least four people were killed and 26 others injured on Tuesday in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.

The blast took place close to a police vehicle at the Bacha Khan Chowk in the remit of the City Police Station, Deputy Inspector-General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema was quoted as saying by the Geo TV.

Four people were killed and 26 others were injured in the blast.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Cheema said the injured included an additional Station House Officer (SHO).

The injured and bodies of the dead were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where officials confirmed the death toll.

Images from the scene showed blood on the ground and several damaged vehicles, including the police mobile van and multiple motorcycles parked near the blast area.

Police officials said terrorists had planted explosive material in a motorcycle and parked it near the police vehicle before it was detonated. ​