4 Killed, 58 Injured After Bus Falls 20 Metres Below Road in Nepal

At least four persons were killed and 58 others injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in eastern Nepal, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road, they said.

So far, only three victims have been identified. Seven-year-old Prajjwal Magar of Morang district, Pramila Dewan, 34, of Ilam and her 7-month-old infant died in the incident, police said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts, they added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.